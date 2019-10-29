Bezant Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bezant has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00216009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.01520161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00112367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,099,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.