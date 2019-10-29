BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.65)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,797.31 ($23.49).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,677.60 ($21.92). 3,881,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,711.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,826.45. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.