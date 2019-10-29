BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 870,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.