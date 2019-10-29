BidaskClub Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

RDNT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. RadNet has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $749.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128,738 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in RadNet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 31.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 286,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in RadNet by 54.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 376,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

