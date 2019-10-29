BidaskClub Upgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to “Buy”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,743. TechTarget has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,047,493.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 472,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $144,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,484 shares of company stock worth $2,880,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

