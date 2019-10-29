BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 5.7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, 1,113,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,483,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $259.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

