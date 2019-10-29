BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $128.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.08.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $101.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.67 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.