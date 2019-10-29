BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $750.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

