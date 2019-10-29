BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Set at $38.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.13.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.