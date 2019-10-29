BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank now has a $44.00 price target on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.98, approximately 731,028 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 512,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $210,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $272,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

