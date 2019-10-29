BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 119.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 289,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

