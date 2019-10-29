BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $298.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.