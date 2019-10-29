BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

