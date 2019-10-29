BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF

EFAV opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

