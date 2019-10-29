BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $168.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

