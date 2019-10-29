BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,802 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Walmart stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

