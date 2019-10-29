Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00699474 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003827 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002419 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

