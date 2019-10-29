Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Shares of AAPL opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.62. The stock has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

