BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LPCN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Lipocine Inc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.45.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

