BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.12% of Blue Apron worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

