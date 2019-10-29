BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4,333.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

