BlitzPredict Market Cap Hits $184,326.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $184,326.00 and $2,232.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001823 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

