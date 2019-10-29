Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.