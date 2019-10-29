Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.66. 2,697,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,839. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.40.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

