Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Boeing by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.82.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $340.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

