Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

BCEI stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,405 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

