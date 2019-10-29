Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,464. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

