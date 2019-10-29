BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 636.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 172.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.