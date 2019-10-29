BP (LON:BP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 631 ($8.25).

Get BP alerts:

BP traded down GBX 19.45 ($0.25) on Monday, hitting GBX 492.55 ($6.44). The company had a trading volume of 57,494,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 529.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72). Insiders have acquired 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 over the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.