BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 730 by Goldman Sachs Group

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 634 ($8.28).

BP stock opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.48. BP has a one year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). Insiders have bought 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864 in the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

