Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,007.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 42.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $589,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.