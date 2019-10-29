Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 59,414 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $773,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $3,047,343.84.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,203,981.04.

MX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 451,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,129. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

