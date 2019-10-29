Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Bellatrix Exploration does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals and Bellatrix Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 10 1 3.09 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration -52.97% -16.31% -8.92%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.