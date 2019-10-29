Brighton Jones LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $327.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450 shares of company stock worth $109,271. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

