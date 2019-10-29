Brighton Jones LLC Sells 252 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.