Brighton Jones LLC Sells 64 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

