Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,942 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

