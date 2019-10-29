Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.2224 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

