Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 4,715 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MCY opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

