Brinker Capital Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 107.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

