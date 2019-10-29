Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,743 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,597,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,430,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $55.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

