Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Humana by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Humana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 440.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Humana by 17.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $289.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.30.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

