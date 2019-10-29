Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

GILD stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

