Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,290.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,299.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.55 by ($2.43). Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,440.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

