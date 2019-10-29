Brokerages Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

MIK stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

