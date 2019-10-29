Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.