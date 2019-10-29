Brokerages Expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Parsley Energy reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE opened at $16.37 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

