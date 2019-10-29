Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $630,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $700,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.35 million, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $50.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,229. The firm has a market cap of $341.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.17. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

