Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.10. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

VRSK stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 88,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

