Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $917.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $917.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. Workday reported sales of $743.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.11. 941,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,996. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.53. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

